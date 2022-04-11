dragon ball has a growing catalog of powerful villains who have won over audiences. Either because of their interesting designs or the misdeeds they did. Broli, frieza, majin buu Y Tao Pai Pai are some of the most remembered. However, there is one that, despite his followers, is currently very little active: Cell.

With the arrival of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero the desire to see increased Cell making a new appearance. Although for now his participation in the film is just a rumor, the android has just received a new transformation. Perhaps he now he can face again Goku.

Cell has a new transformation thanks to a Dragon Ball card game

The twitter user, DBSHypeis the one who shared this new transformation of Cell. Before getting excited, you should know that this new state belongs only to a card game of dragon ballunrelated to the new movie.

According to the description on the card, this is Cell’s ‘Awakened’ state, which roughly translates to ‘awakened’. Perhaps he means that he awakened all the potential he had within. His design is also quite similar to his perfect form from Dragon Ball Z, albeit brighter.

From his appearance we could conclude that he is more powerful than his perfect state. There’s nothing to compare his power to other characters, so we can’t tell how strong he is. Especially at this point in dragon ball where Goku, Vegeta And till frieza they already reached god-like levels.

While there are some questions about this new form, at least they rescued something from oblivion to this villain of dragon ball. Of course, his appearance just now raised suspicions about his return in superhero. They think that Cell is the true secret villain of the film? If so, would you like to see it with this design or with a different one? Tell us in the comments.

