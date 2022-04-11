The Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Astronomy Society, Ibrahim Al-Jarwan, expected that the month of Ramadan will complete 30 days, and the month of Shawwal and Eid Al-Fitr will begin on the second Monday of next May.

He explained that the new lunar month is born on the first Sunday of May at 00:28. After midnight, coinciding with a partial solar eclipse witnessed in the regions of extreme South America and Antarctica.

Al-Jarwan told “Emirates Today” that with sunset on the same day, the crescent will be at an age of more than 18:30 hours, and it will set 37 minutes after sunset on the same day, and therefore the opportunity to monitor it is present in all Arab countries, which we expect complete agreement between them on the start of a month Shawwal and Eid al-Fitr. He added that the first of the month of Dhul-Hijjah is expected to be on the 30th of next June, and therefore the eighth of July will be the day of Arafa, and the ninth of July will be the blessed Eid al-Adha, according to astronomical calculations.



