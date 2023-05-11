The excitement for the launch of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom It is on the surface at the moment, and that is precisely because there are only two more days left before people can buy their copy. And something that was not expected at all is that the president of Nintendo in his American division he made a visit to Mexican lands.

Through your account Twitter Doug Bowser He shared some photos in which he is seen in front of a video game store, a chain that is the only one that is currently operating in Mexico on the subject of games. And there he thanks the procedures of the employees for putting enthusiasm to those who are coming with the sale of the next game of Zelda.

Thanks to the employees of @gameplanetmx for your preparation for the release of Legend of #Zelda #TearsOfTheKingdom pic.twitter.com/zA03c38O0i —Doug Bowser (@thetruebowser) May 10, 2023

Thanks to the employees of @Gameplanetmx for their preparation for the release of Legend of #Zelda #TearsOfTheKingdom

It has been said that this store will have a night sale to receive the copy of the game at 12:00 am next Friday, so seeing this, some people are hoping to see the CEO of Nintendo America. And it is that in the mail that has been sent to some, it is said that while people wait there will be unrevealed surprises.

Remember that The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom the May 12 for switches.

Via: Twitter

editor’s note: It is certainly a surprise that Doug Bowser has appeared here, the bad thing is that it is uncertain if he will appear in tomorrow’s night sale. As for the photos, it is possibly the University branch, since the entrance is very similar.