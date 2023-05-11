The TCU (Tribunal de Contas da União) considered that the Petrobras complied with the regulation of its internal divestment plan in the sale of the Lubnor (Refinaria Lubrificantes e Derivados do Nordeste) and SIX (Shale Industrialization Unit) refineries. Negotiations concluded in 2022 for US$34 million and US$41 million respectively. The court says there are no inconsistencies in the value of the transactions. Here’s the full of the decision (1.4 MB).