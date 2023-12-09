Shock in Spain following the discovery of the lifeless body of actress Itziar Castro: she was only 46 years old and was struck down by an illness

A sudden loss shocked the world of Spanish and European entertainment yesterday. Itziar Castro, a very successful Iberian actress, also known in Italy thanks to the role she played in the Netflix TV series Vis a Vis, lost her life at just 46 years old. Director Frankie De Leonardis made the tragic announcement.

Only two days ago the news spread regarding the unexpected death of one writer, poet and actor hugely successful in Great Britain and across Europe.

This is Benjamin Zephaniah, known for his works and his battle for the rights of minorities, who became famous throughout the world also thanks to his role in the Netflix TV series Peaky Blinders. The artist passed away at the age of 65 and, just 8 weeks ago, he was diagnosed with a brain tumor.

Unfortunately yesterday it happened to an actressthis time Spanish, also the protagonist of a hugely successful TV series.

This is Itziar Castro, interpreter of 46 years oldwhich had achieved great success especially from 2018 onwards, when he took on the role of Goya Fernandez in Vis a Vis, a TV series that tells the story of some inmates of a prison.

How Itziar Castro died

The lifeless body of Itziar Castro was found inside a home in Lloret De Mar. The Spanish newspaper was the first to report the news El Mundowho, reporting the statements of the actress’s agency, explained that the causes of death were to be attributed most likely cardiac arrest.

The condolence message written and published on is heartbreaking X by the director Frankie De Leonardis. His words were reported by Fanpage.it:

“It is with deep regret that we inform you of the death of the talented actress Itziar Castro yesterday evening. With an amazing career in the entertainment industry, Castro has left an indelible mark with her remarkable acting and charisma. Itziar was not only a talented actress and artist, but also a tireless fighter for her ideals and hopes. She has faced every challenge with a determination and courage that has inspired many. Her contribution to the world of art and her tireless fight for social equality and justice will remain a lasting legacy of her passion and commitment. For those wishing to pay their respects, details of the commemorative events will be announced in the coming days. The family asks that their privacy be respected during this difficult period of mourning“.