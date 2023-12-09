Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia: abnormal frosts of 10 degrees below normal are expected in Moscow

Abnormal frosts are expected in Moscow from Sunday, December 10, to Monday, December 11. Residents and guests of the capital were warned about this by the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations, reports RIA News.

The department clarified with reference to Roshydromet that during this period of time the cold weather will remain 7-10 degrees below the climate norm.

Earlier it was reported that the temperature on the weekend, December 9 and 10, would drop noticeably in some regions of Russia. For example, in Moscow it is expected to reach minus 19 degrees and snowfall. It will be warmest in Sochi: the temperature there will rise to 16 degrees.