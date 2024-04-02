













Dead Dead Demon's Dededede Destruction: Everything you need to know









Dead Dead Demon's Dededede Destruction It will definitely be one of the brightest titles in 2024. Regardless of how long-awaited the work that comes from the pen of Inio Asano is, its epic world and its original characters will make us (re)think or live – it depends on the case – our own growth and maturation processes. Who says that the anime Are they just Chinese monkeys? The mangaka shows us that there is much more than that.

Dead Dead Demon's Dededede Destruction is one of the installments that focus on the topic of the processes experienced in adolescence which, it is worth mentioning, are already a specialty of the author. His realistic drawing accompanied by scenes that are both comical and politically critical, present us with a canvas that, from every angle, is beautiful.

Dead Dead Demon's Dededede Destruction It is especially interesting, because it shows us a Tokyo in the midst of an apocalypse and a couple of girls trying to survive emotionally, biologically and ideologically in a world that is falling apart.

The beauty of teenagers' eyeliner is truly inspiring and human, Inio Asano brings us an acid feeling as well as tender, of incalculable beauty. You have to see the delivery!

See also Like a Dragon in real life: 100-person brawl in Ikebukuro Dead Dead Demon's Dededede Destruction, an adventure of adolescent growth in the middle of a chaotic world without hope

Dead Dead Demon's Dededede Destruction: What is it about? What kind of story is it?

Dead Dead Demon's Dededede Destruction is a story of Sci-Fi and apocalypse, but also of friendship, adventure and slice of life (not the usual one, but just as warm): tells the growth of the teenage characters in the midst of adverse circumstances, both personal (family) and the world (a kind of threat against the Earth).

So, yes, we are faced with a complicated story with twists as serious as they are comic. At the end of the dayis the apocalypse through the eyes of a couple of gamer and otaku girls. Did they ever believe in their own future?

Dead Dead Demon's Dededede Destruction It begins by presenting the story of a humorous manga that one of the protagonists reads, after which, the teenager, Kadode Koyama heads to school and sees her classmates. Her best friend is Ouran Nakagawa. The girls are partially stereotypical: the couple with long and short hair. Their personalities are full of charisma and pessimism, even if it seems counterproductive. They are quite human and sometimes their actions will tell us more than their words.

Source: Shōgakukan

Both have difficult family situations, but they manage to cope with them thanks to their hobbies and their ties. Young women are part of a larger group than those with whom they share hobbies.

While they still haven't decided what to do after finishing high school, an alien ship collapses in the middle of Tokyo and the media becomes a disaster. The forces of the different countries join the investigations and try to help the Japanese nation with the bad environment that is generated after the arrival of the ship from which, it seems, a galactic visitor escaped after the fall, but no one knows where it is.

Source: Production +h

Girls, of course, are fascinated by the topic, but more as an exploration than as a social motivation. Ultimately, the world ends when suffering is unsustainable for people, in their daily lives; Ouran and Kadode know what they're talking about.

Ouran has a brother between otaku and hikkikomori and a father who suffers seeing how his children are not interested in “growing up”; For her part, Kadode lost her father the day the ship collapsed and her mother is quite self-centered and demands a lot from the girl: she wears her down.

Despite this, the pair of teenagers live day to day playing shooters and reading funny manga. Additionally, Kadode becomes interested in romance, falling in love with her young teacher while Ouran keeps his eyes fixed on extraterrestrial news. Nevertheless, None forgets that their bond is the only thing that will not perish, unlike love and chaos.

After chaos and a terrible limit, clarity comes: the girls will attend university and study for it in a world that is disappearing.

Inio Asano manages to propose a canvas that could seem completely pessimistic, he twists it to show that tenderness and love survive in a measured, comic and wonderful way in the midst of the end of times.

The absurdity of tenderness might not save the world, but it might save us. Will the mangaka of Chainsaw Man? I am sure that this title will touch the fibers of your sensitivity.

We recommend: Review – Before Chainsaw Man 22-26 – Tatsuki Fujimoto: “Love Will Find A Way”

Dead Dead Demon's Dededede Destruction: When is it coming out?

Dead Dead Demon's Dededede Destruction confirmed that it will be a two-film delivery. Both would have to come out in the spring 2024 season and are specifically dated for he March 22 and April 19.

We recommend: Did you like Pluto? These are the six Sci-Fi anime you should watch next

More about the author of Dead Dead Demon's Dededede Destruction

Inio Asano has a very extensive production, however, I will tell you the works that stand out the most:

Solanin (2005–2006)

The end of the world and before dawn (2008)

The neighborhood of light (2004-2005)

Oyasumi, Pun Pun (2007-2013)

Reiraku (compilation, 2017)

Dead Dead Demon's Dededede Destruction (2014-2022)

Subarashii Sekai (2021)

A couple of the most popular deliveries are Oyasumi, Punpun and Solanin; Both are portraits of teenagers in the midst of disastrous situations. However, the conclusions, although bitter, also shed a little light on the path taken after traumatic and complex moments.

It is always interesting to think about how such extraordinary stories exist and why they are born, What do they communicate to us and how can they help us rethink our daily lives? Inio Asano is one of the great exponents who do a lot for creation and raises the profile of what manga and anime are, let's hope that more of his works will be adapted soon.

You can a round for Discord and don't miss the news on Google news.

(Visited 6 times, 6 visits today)