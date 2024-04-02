Kirby: Joe Biden and Xi Jinping discussed the situation around TikTok on the phone

US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping touched upon the situation around the social network TikTok during a telephone conversation. This was announced by the coordinator for strategic communications at the White House National Security Council, John Kirby, writes TASS.

According to Kirby, the head of the White House told the Chairman of the People's Republic of China that the issue is not about banning the application, but about the United States' interest in alienating it to protect the country's national interests “in the field of security and ensuring the safety of Americans' data.”

When asked whether White House officials had discussed his plans to acquire TikTok with former US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, Kirby said he was not aware of it.

Earlier it became known that the US House of Representatives had developed a bill according to which access to TikTok could be limited in the United States. The document notes that the social network poses a threat to the country’s national security, as it is controlled by “foreign adversaries.” According to the project, in order to avoid blocking TikTok in the United States, ByteDance will be forced to sell the social network.