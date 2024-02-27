European car manufacturers they will not oppose to the stop on petrol and diesel ordered starting from 2035. Word of Luca De Meowho in addition to being the CEO of Renault is also the number one of ACEA, the association that includes European car manufacturers: according to the Italian manager, in fact, no decision of the European Union will be contested by the car manufacturers operating in the Old continent, regardless of who wins this year's European parliamentary elections.

Under the right conditions

De Meo, who spoke at the 2024 Geneva Motor Show which opened its doors yesterday, said that the responsibility of the automotive industry it must not be to oppose the regulations. “We are not contesting the decisions that will be made regarding 2035 – his words reported by Reuters – Now we have to get busy.”

According to ACEA's number one, the absolute ban on the sale of cars equipped with internal combustion engines is expected for the middle of the next decade potentially feasiblebut they must be implemented right conditions.

Slow EV growth

The market doesn't lie: the slowdown in the growth of demand for electric vehicles is there for all to see, and has contributed to increasing the pressure on the European automotive industry to reduce costs and develop more affordable models. Not only that: there are also the new Chinese rivals which threaten the European growth of the electric segment, given that the launch of low-cost EV models in Europe by Asian manufacturers is increasingly frequent. This is also why the request of the traditional giants does not change: greater government subsidies and more widespread charging infrastructure are needed.