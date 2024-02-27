At least 14 people died in an attack on a mosque in eastern Burkina Faso, where jihadist groups usually operate, according to the Federation of Islamic Associations (FAIB) of this West African country in a statement sent this Tuesday (27) to EFE Agency.

The attack took place in the city of Natiaboani, in the eastern region, on the border with Niger, a country that also suffers from the scourge of jihadist terrorism.

“Individuals without faith or law once again blindly perpetrated vile and cowardly attacks against a mosque in Natiaboani, in the Eastern region, causing the death of several faithful, including the city's great imam,” the FAIB said in the statement.

“While we await the official report, the data we have received so far indicates 14 deaths among our faithful, of which two died in hospital,” stated the federation, condemning the terrorist attacks and “unjustifiable acts of barbarity” in the territory burkinense.

The FAIB also reaffirmed its “full support for all combatants on the different fronts, as well as the country’s authorities” in the fight against terrorism.

On Sunday (25), at least 15 people died in another attack on a Catholic church in the Sahel region (northeast), also afflicted by jihadism.

Since 2015, several jihadist groups, linked to both Al Qaeda and the Islamic State, have established themselves in Burkina Faso, where they constantly attack the population. Over the past nine years, thousands of people have been killed in numerous attacks.

The country suffered two coups d'état in 2022: one on January 24, led by Lieutenant Colonel Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba, and another on September 30, led by Captain Ibrahim Traoré, who currently leads the nation.

Both coups occurred amid discontent between the population and the Army due to jihadist attacks, which forced the displacement of more than two million people, according to the Burkinabe government.