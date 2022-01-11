In the course of the last few hours, a news about it has arrived David Sassoli that has left the world of the web speechless. The famous Rai1 journalist had ended up in hospital and he was hospitalized in a health facility as early as December 26, 2021. Unfortunately. a few hours ago, the terrible news: the president of the European Parliament passed away at 1.15 on the night of 11 January. He was 65 years old,

To spread that announcement I have been to numerous news agencies. Let’s find out what happened in detail.

Over the past few hours, numerous news agencies have spread a sad news about the famous Rai1 journalist. Due to severe Health problems, the latter was hospitalized in the oncology center of Aviano, in the province of Pordenone where doctors were taking care of him.

A few hours ago Roberto Cuillo, his spokesperson, told everyone about the death:

The @EP_President David Sassoli passed away at 1.15 am on 11 January at the CRO in Aviano (PN), Italy, where he was hospitalized. The date and place of the funeral will be communicated in the next few hours. – RobertoCuillo (@robertocuillo) January 11, 2022

From December 26, 2021 David Sassoli was hospitalized in a hospital in our country. Not much was known about his hospitalization. However, we are aware of the reason de hospitalization which was linked to a serious physical complication that emerged due to a dysfunction of the immune system.

Unfortunately, this wasn’t the only one problem which struck the journalist in the last period. In fact, already last September he himself had to give up all his engagements as he had been suffering from a terrible one pneumonia.

In light of this, he himself had decided to undergo the Covid-19 test which, however, gave a result negative. On that occasion the journalist was hospitalized in a Strasbourg. These were his words when he got back to work:

At the opening of this plenary I wanted to thank the vice-presidents, the presidents of the groups, the political groups, the administration “he wrote on Twitter, adding:” Unfortunately I was absent due to illness and I had very bad pneumonia, but the activities of the parliament continued and I wanted to thank everyone for this.

David Sassoli: career

David Sassoli entered and started working in the world of policy in 2009. Ten years later it became president of the European Parliament, precisely on 3 July 2019. Professional journalist since 1986 and deputy director of TG1 is one of the faces best known within the world of television.