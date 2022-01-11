Home page world

The snow in the Rhön attracts drifters. (Symbol picture) © Matthias Bein / dpa

The police carried out controls on the Wasserkuppe (Rhön). Because in winter, drifters repeatedly make the snow-covered parking spaces unsafe.

Rhön – The snowfall on Saturday provided winter fun, but also accidents and blocked roads in Hesse. According to the German Weather Service, there was at times more than 20 centimeters of snow on the Wasserkuppe. While most motorists would rather avoid the Rhön in these conditions, a few rub their hands: members of the drifting scene. How the police are tackling the drifter problem, reveals fuldaerzeitung.de *.

“Especially on weekends, the scene occasionally meets on the Wasserkuppe and on the Hoherodskopf,” reports a police spokesman. However, there were no incidents at the Zuckerfeld during the night, says Harald Jörges, the Zuckerfeld ski lift operator. “We pushed everything in the evening so that no one could go onto the slopes. That’s stupid what’s going on there, ”he complains. *fuldaerzeitung.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.