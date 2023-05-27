ESPN journalist, david faitelsonlashed out on social networks against the Disciplinary Commission of the Mexican Soccer Federation after it announced a sanction for sebastian cordova de Tigres for a message posted on Twitter.

Sebastián Córdova was fined by the Disciplinary Commission for writing “Incredible that they don’t check the VAR”, in a play in which he received a hard tackle from a Chivas player, and he was only warned with a yellow card.

“Ridiculous the Disciplinary Commission in sanctioning Sebastian Córdova @Cordovar97… They should sanction the referee and the VAR for not sanctioning the correct thing. Now it turns out that a footballer does not have the right to complain and demonstrate…”, he attacked david faitelson writing on social networks after the sanction to Córdova was announced.

“The Disciplinary Commission reports that it determined to financially sanction the UANL Club Tigres player, Francisco Sebastián Córdova Reyes, since yesterday, May 25, of this year, he made a publication on his social networks, violating the Regulations of Sanctions of the Mexican Football Federation, in particular article 71 subparagraph d), which sanctions that Player, member of the Technical Staff and/or Official who makes criticisms or comments through the media and/or social networks. negative about arbitration and/or VAR”, announced the fmf it’s a statement.

sebastian cordova received a financial sanction for his message on social networks in which he complained because the referee was not assisted by the VAR in a strong tackle received by Alejandro Mayorga from Chivas, which deserved a red card in his opinion, which would have left in numerical disadvantage in the last minutes of the first leg of the Clausura 2023 Liga MX.