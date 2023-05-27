A dialogue on humanitarian issues can contribute to helping – even if they are on different levels – also the political one. He is convinced of it Fra Giulio Cesareo, spokesman of the Friars of Assisi, thinking about peace mission in Ukraine that the Pope has entrusted to Cardinal Matteo Zuppi who in his background successfully mediated the peace process that led to the end of the civil war in Mozambique.

“The important thing is to start talking. We are grateful to the Pope, to the Holy See, to Zuppi. If we start talking about humanitarian issues – the spokesman of the Sacred Convent of Assisi observes to Adnkronos – so be it. Except people always come first. Cardinal Zuppi has a lot of experience, I am thinking of Mozambique. If channels can be opened from this, there is hope that something else will come of it. The announcement of this mission has given us so much hope”.

The Franciscan then underlines the importance of the action of the Pope’s envoy being carried out in synergy with the Vatican Secretariat of State: “I have in mind the idea of ​​the pebble, which can become an avalanche. Wise action, in agreement with the Secretariat of State which has serious diplomatic experience, can activate a process. Then, the fruits will not be tomorrow but they can become important. It is the policy of small steps”.

That of the Vatican, as Cardinal Parolin explained, will not be so much a mediation in the strict sense when help on the path to peace: “I – observes the Franciscan friar – do not see any real diplomatic initiatives around this war. So even the smallest thing, if you create a breach, a small hole, then, how to say, with a ‘crowbar’ you can do bigger things”.

The friars of Assisi hosted an interview with Father Stanislav Kava, guardian of the Holy Cross in Ukraine, in the magazine San Francesco patron of Italy, in which the superior of the Franciscans explains why they are misunderstood or always not understood, “sometimes even in Catholic sphere”, the words of the Pope when he speaks of the “suffering of two peoples” referring to Russians and Ukrainians. Father Kava also says it will be “a victory of peace and not a military one”. Fra Giulio Cesareo concludes: “We are giving little space to the voice of the Church in Ukraine. We talk a lot, even as Catholics, but not many voices of the Catholic Church in Ukraine are heard”.