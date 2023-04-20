The developer Aiming announces that Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Family Myth Battle Chroniclethe game based on the animated series of the same name also known as DanMachiwill come around the world next May 23rd on iOS And android. Pre-registrations are available now, the game will be available in English.

The soundtrack of the title will be composed by basicscapeof which we interviewed two key members some time ago: Hitoshi Sakimoto and Richter.

Within the game there will be the original voice actors who took part in the animated series, such as Yoshitsugu Matsuoka in the role of Bell Cranel And Inori Minase in those of Hestia.

