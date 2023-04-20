the american mathematician Rudy Rucker (1946) He wrote a short story that serves as an example of a vicious circle or looped thinking. In the aforementioned story, a married couple —the Goodcheese— meet a baby at the very door of her home. We are in 1969 and the kindhearted couple takes care of the baby who, over the years, becomes a remarkable scientist named Cynthia; an outstanding student who earns her Ph.D. from California Tech University.

Over the years, Cynthia falls in love with another scientist, a cloning biologist. They are a restless couple; while he manages to reproduce a copy of Cynthia from one of her cells, she builds a time machine capable of transporting people to the past. Everything is going well, they are a perfect couple raising a baby, everything is going well until a new government prohibits the cloning of human beings, taking the decree to its final consequences, because, from the same government, the killing of cloned people is promoted . Faced with the threat, Cynthia and her husband decide to put the newly cloned woman in the time machine in order to save her life, making her return to the year 1969, where she will appear at the door of the Goodcheese couple’s home.

For Aristotle, the chicken (act) precedes the egg (power). The Darwinian theory explains that the egg evolved giving rise to the first vertebrates on Earth, including birds.

This little story is an example of what is scientifically known as a closed causal loop; a looping trajectory of thought that takes us back to the old question that has been around so many times since the beginning of thought: what came first, the chicken or the egg?

Sarah Connor in ‘Terminator’ (James Cameron, 1984) has her son with a time traveler, future leader of the resistance against AI.

One of the first to consider such a dilemma was Aristotle. For him, the chicken precedes the egg, since the act precedes the power. On the contrary, according to Darwinian theory, at first it was the egg that evolved over time, giving rise to the first vertebrates on planet Earth, including birds.

Stephen Hawking also concluded that the egg came first and then the chicken. However, Professor Antonio López Campillo (1925-2019) always affirmed that the correct answer was that both terms, egg and chicken, were given at the same time. To illustrate this theory, Professor Campillo, PhD in Physical Sciences from the Sorbonne, took us to quantum mechanics where Richard Feynman pointed out that a positron —antielectron— is an electron that has gone back in time to appear together with another electron. Both the positron and the electron have come out of nowhere and approach each other and collide and destroy each other, disappearing in a flash of light. This causal closed circuit of matter/antimatter serves as an example to illustrate that cause and effect occur at the same time in the dimension of elementary particles.

The causal loops that occur at the macroscopic level are the reflection of those that occur at the atomic level. Therefore, if we look at the behavior of the atomic world, the chicken and the egg occur at the same time, as Antonio López Campillo pointed out after considering that identifying the first cause is not possible when effect and cause are confused, when origin and consequence come to be the same and a vicious circle ensues.

Although for Plato, the idea of ​​the egg already existed before the egg existed and the idea of ​​the chicken existed before the chicken existed and for Aristotle it was the egg that warmed the chicken in the same way that the body warms the blanket, for the Professor Campillo, following Feynman, both events —chicken and egg— occur at the same time.

