Silvia Gaggini took her son Daniele Paitoni to his father on his birthday, after the judge accepted the request.

Murder of the little one Daniele Paitoni. In the order for the validation of the arrest of his father Davide, the Gip of Varese issued a harsh comment against the victim’s mother, Silvia Gaggini.

A fact that may appear paradoxical: it is the mother carrying her child to the father, a gesture completely incompatible with any alarm that a previous attitude of the father could have aroused.

Harsh and difficult words to read at a time like this. Words that seem blame a mother that he left his 7-year-old with a dangerous being. Davide Paitoni was at the House arrest for attempted murder. After he stabbed a former co-worker with a utility knife last November.

The murderer’s lawyers had managed to get the consent from the judge. On New Year’s Day, little Daniele Paitoni could stay with his father, despite being under house arrest and despite being there complaints for ill-treatment of his ex-wife and the baby’s mother.

Faced with the judicial decision, Silvia Gaggini last December 1 took her son to her ex-husband. That was thelast time that the woman was able to hold her baby in her arms.

Davide came back to her without Daniele and tried to stab her with a kitchen knife. Silvia managed to save herself and soon after she found out that her ex had killed their baby of 7 years. Paitoni closed his son’s mouth with a wet rag, so as not to scream and not to attract the attention of the neighbors and then cut his throat. He hid the lifeless body in the closet of his paternal grandparents’ house, where he was serving his sentence.

A cruel and unforgivable gesture only for take revenge of his ex-wife, who had decided to get rid of a violent man and start living again.