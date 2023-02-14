The suspension of the game between Tolima and Millionaires, on Sunday in Ibagué, after a fan of the local team entered the field and attacked Daniel Catano, visitor’s player, has been a topic these days.

Cataño responded to the aggression and was expelled by the judge, Wílmar Roldán, and is exposed to a sanction of four to ten games and a fine between four and eight minimum wages for assaulting the public.

However, the above would not be the only satisfaction that the player would have, since the Secretary of Government of Ibagué, Milton Restrepo, Was beyond.

“It was not only the fan’s aggression, but also the response of a Millonarios player, where, being a public figure and where there is also a greater degree of ethical responsibility, he responds to the aggression by also causing injury to the fan who attacks him and who without Undoubtedly, in the light of the aforementioned norm, Law 1445 of 2011 in its article 15, literally authorizes the inspection, surveillance and control procedures, and in the processes of responsibility, surveillance, control and prevention in matters of safety and coexistence of sport professional in its article 15”, Restrepo told Algargue de Caracol.

And he added: “It is very clear where it says incitement to physical-verbal aggression, it says that without prejudice to criminal law, which is a totally different discussion, they say that within a sporting event, the stadium, the field, the grandstand or in a tournament to this, on the occasion of the sporting event incites or commits acts of physical or verbal aggression against another person, says that he will be sanctioned with a fine and with the prohibition to enter sports venues.”

The official confirmed that the player could be sanctioned between 3 and 5 years without entering a stadium, a sports arena.

“It literally says physical aggression, the fine will be between 20 and 100 current legal minimum wages, and the prohibition to enter sports venues for a period between three and five years. The rule is clear, it does not distinguish between player or citizen, simply that it occurs physical or verbal aggression inside or during a sporting event,” he said.

Restrepo announced on social networks that there will also be punishment for the aggressor fan, for the eastern and family stands of the Murillo Bull for applauding the fact and for the Millonarios bar, which attacked a member of the Esmad.

