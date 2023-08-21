This Sunday the Cruz Azul Machine team returned to the activity of the 2023 Opening Tournament, after the stoppage of the Mexican contest for the start of the Leagues Cup, the sky-blue club led by coach Joaquín Moreno faced Santos Laguna in a game of day 4.
The Azteca Stadium witnessed this commitment, where the team from the capital began by losing the match with a goal from Preciado, however, at minute 10′, Diber Cambindo appeared to score the equalizer.
Before the end of the first half, Uriel Antuna put Cruz Azul on top with a goal from the penalty spot. It should be noted that in this match the ‘Wizard’ made his debut in this tournament, since he had been concentrating with the Mexican team in the Gold Cup.
Although in the complementary part, the Guerreros threw all the meat on the grill and sought at all costs the equalizing goal, which was not long in coming, due to a well-executed penalty by Harold Preciado, who scored a double in the match .
More news from Cruz Azul:
In this way, the Cruz Azul Machine tied and got its first point of the Opening 2023 where they still do not know the victory.
For now, the team led by the Mexican coach Joaquín Moreno is already preparing for its next commitment, which will be next Wednesday, August 23, on the field of the Hidalgo Stadium and at 7:06 p.m. sharp. You can enjoy this game through the signal of FOX Sports and Claro Sports.
#Cruz #Azul #continues #win #Apertura #draws #Santos
Leave a Reply