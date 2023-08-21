For the second time in 15 days, an assistant referee was attacked from the stands. This time what happened caused a confusion that has the teams waiting for the report from the central defender.

On Saturday, Elkin Echavarría, lineman in the match between La Equidad and Junior, was hit by an object thrown from the eastern stand of the Techo stadium, which was occupied by fans of the visiting team.

The referee, Diego Ulloa, was reviewing a goal from La Equidad in the VAR. He then went to see how Echavarría was, and then left the field, arguing that there were no guarantees. Television images show that Ulloa whistled and pointed to the center of the field. That gesture has everyone in limbo.

“The referee must leave the field and inform the disciplinary commission that the match was suspended so that they can proceed to review the facts and remove the points in dispute. When Ulloa whistles the end, it is understood that the match ended in regulation time”, ex-referee and analyst José Borda explained to EL TIEMPO.

The most recent precedent was that of Cali and Nacional, 15 days ago: a local fan hit the assistant with a can of beer. The center back, Alexander Ospina, resumed the game. The sanction was for the grandstand: four dates for the south stands, from where the object was thrown.

Richard Ortiz, on the ground after the attack from the stands. Photo: Juan Pablo Rueda / EL TIEMPO

Both La Equidad and Junior intend to claim the points: the first, arguing that the problem was caused by a fan of the visitor, and the second, on the grounds that the Bogota club is the organizer of the show. And in Dimayor they are waiting for the report to study the issue.

On the entity’s official website, the match is over and the points are recorded in the table, with the score showing 0-0 when Ulloa blew the final whistle.

The punishment would be for the cement, once again. There is also a precedent, the invasion of Cali fans in Tuluá, last year with aggression including the coach Mayer Candelo. The greens were sanctioned and forced to play behind closed doors in Palmaseca, beyond the fact that the incidents were at Doce de Octubre.

The violent begin to take advantage again. It is urgent that action be taken. But also, it is key that the referees become familiar with the regulations. The confusion on Saturday has everyone waiting for a role.

