Wednesday, September 13, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Costa Rica coach bursts into tears when talking about the death of his assistant

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 13, 2023
in Sports
0
Costa Rica coach bursts into tears when talking about the death of his assistant

Close


Close

Costa Rica

Erick Rodríguez and coach Claudio Vivas.

Erick Rodríguez and coach Claudio Vivas.

Erick Rodríguez died in the Netherlands.

“I found out in the first half. I tried to be as professional as possible in the second half because we had to finish the game,” he said. Claudio Vivas in video statements distributed by the Costa Rican Football Federation (FCRF) after the match played in Zagreb that ended with a 4-1 Emirati victory and upon learning of the death of his assistant, Erick Rodriguez.

See also  Daniel Martínez: 'We are going to try to win the race'

Rodríguez died this Tuesday in a hospital in Amsterdam, where he was admitted last Sunday.
(‘I’m desperate’: mother of a Colombian soccer player brutally beaten in Mexico)(Colombia National Team: this would be the starting lineup to face Chile in Santiago)

Tears

Rodríguez had a health breakdown since Saturday and was hospitalized in Amsterdam during a stopover the team made on their way from England to Zagreb.

“He was a great friend and a great companion. These are things that one has to assimilate in life, but it was something very sad and unfortunate that happened in less than 72 hours,” commented Vivas, visibly affected by the situation.

The Argentine coach added that he feels “very sad” and that “I am not surprised” by the death of “a great teammate and a great person who we are going to miss very much.”
(That is the video for which they accuse Roglic and Vingegaard’s team of doping)

DOWNLOAD THE EL TIEMPO APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

You arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.


#Costa #Rica #coach #bursts #tears #talking #death #assistant

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
They ‘lift’ a referee and member of the SNTE along with his son in Fresnillo, Zacatecas

They 'lift' a referee and member of the SNTE along with his son in Fresnillo, Zacatecas

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result