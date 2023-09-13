Costa Rica coach bursts into tears when talking about the death of his assistant

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
Erick Rodríguez and coach Claudio Vivas.
Erick Rodríguez and coach Claudio Vivas.
Erick Rodríguez died in the Netherlands.
“I found out in the first half. I tried to be as professional as possible in the second half because we had to finish the game,” he said. Claudio Vivas in video statements distributed by the Costa Rican Football Federation (FCRF) after the match played in Zagreb that ended with a 4-1 Emirati victory and upon learning of the death of his assistant, Erick Rodriguez.
Rodríguez died this Tuesday in a hospital in Amsterdam, where he was admitted last Sunday.
Tears
Rodríguez had a health breakdown since Saturday and was hospitalized in Amsterdam during a stopover the team made on their way from England to Zagreb.
“He was a great friend and a great companion. These are things that one has to assimilate in life, but it was something very sad and unfortunate that happened in less than 72 hours,” commented Vivas, visibly affected by the situation.
The Argentine coach added that he feels “very sad” and that “I am not surprised” by the death of “a great teammate and a great person who we are going to miss very much.”
😔 “We found out in the first half. “He left a great friend and colleague.”
🎙️Vivas spoke about Erick Rodríguez and the sad news at the Tricolor concentration pic.twitter.com/7wzmftyr9l
— Monumental Sports (@RadioMonumental) September 12, 2023
