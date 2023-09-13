The FGJE of Zacatecas issued the search form to locate Hiram, referee and member of the SNTE, and his son Axel de Jesús, deprived of their liberty in Fresnillo

Hiram Escobedo referee and member of the SNTE, and his son Axel de Jesús, were illegally deprived of their freedom outside his home in the municipality of Fresnillo, Zacatecas; They ask for help to locate them.

The Attorney General’s Office of the State of Zacatecas (FGJE) shared the search document to locate Hiram and his son, Axel de Jesús, who have been missing since last September 10.

According to the search file, the illegal deprivation of liberty of these two men was recorded on September 10 in the municipality of Fresnillo, Zacatecas.

Hiram, p.For his part, he is 49 years old, measures one meter and 71 centimeters, and as distinctive features he has a tattoo with the figure of a skull on his left arm and the name Tina on his back.

Your son, Axel de Jesusis 22 years old, measures one meter 90 centimeters, and it is unknown if he has any particular signs.

They ask for help to locate them

Through social networks it was announced learn about the illegal deprivation of liberty of Harim and Axel de Jesús. Likewise, it was reported that the events took place in the victims’ home.

Family, friends and acquaintances highlighted that Harim was a well-known basketball referee and “he is a person of integrity, passionate about the judging of this sport.”

Likewise, the National Union of Education Workers (SNTE) section 58, in Zacatecas, announced that the victim is a member of this union.

“Help us locate the Comrade affiliated with Section 58 of the SNTE Hiram Santana Félix and his son!!!” shared on social networks.