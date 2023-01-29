He had asked his mother for a maintenance allowance of one thousand euros a month, believing he was invalid and unable to work: the matter ended up in court, and the winner was the woman, now 92, to the detriment of her 70-year-old son.

The story began in 2011 with the complaint of the man. The mother “maintaining a conduct contrary to the morals of the family – reads the woman’s indictment – caused her son to lack the means of subsistence despite the provision of the judge of the Civil Court of Lecce, Sergio Memmo, having intervened in November 2011 , with which the woman was ordered to pay by the 5th of each month the sum of 1000 euros in favor of her child as alimony”.

But during the investigation, the defense filed documents to demonstrate that the accuser, together with his wife, could count on liquidity between 200 and 285 thousand euros. According to the reports, it also emerged that the man was not disabled and therefore unable to work.

In light of all this, the 92-year-old was acquitted by the monocratic judge of the second criminal section Meri Giuri because the fact does not exist.