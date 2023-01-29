Mexico.- Officially Diego Laínez arrives in Mexico with the colors of tigers Well placed, which indicates that the American youth squad has become the new reinforcement of the Monterrey team. On his personal arrival, the cats were already waiting for him and they gave him official club clothing with which he already gave his first words.

“Very happy, very happy excited about the project that exists. Very committed to the team and I hope to be working soon “, were the first words of Diego Lainez upon his arrival in Mexico, he made it clear that he leaned towards the Tigers because of the project and to meet

Mauricio Culebro from America and that gave him the confidence to come to the club.

“The Tigres project is an interesting project that has always shown interestfrom Mauricio (Culebro) that I have known for a long time and have always been interested since I went to Europe,” he added. Lainez also assures that returning to Mexico and not looking for another club in Europe is a new challenge for his career .

Diego Lainez is practically closed with Tigres to play in the MX League, it is expected that this Sunday the medical tests will be carried out and later the official presentation will be made with the cats as his new team, the fourth in his career, starting in America where he was already champion, then went through Betis and Sporting Braga.

Tigres with this signing would be closing the portfolio for now and would concentrate to seek the title in the Clausura 2023 where they are postulated as one of the favorites to win.