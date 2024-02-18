In the early hours of Sunday, riots broke out in The Hague, where rival groups of Eritreans gathered. they facedleaving at least six police officers injured and thirteen detained in the New Year celebrations.

The clashes between groups for and against the Eritrean government became violent, with stones, fireworks and other objects being thrown at police officers. police and firefighters. Also I know set fire two cars police and a bus.

six police officers they turned out wounded, with injuries including wounds to the hand, teeth and a knee, as well as one who was hit by a police car. The authorities carried out thirteen arrestshighlighting that the suspects are men between 19 and 36 years old.

Police commander Marielle van Vulpen described the violence as “very intense and serious.” The far-right leader Geert Wilders spoke out on social networks demanding the arrest and deportation of those involved, expressing the indignation of many before the violence.

The authorities have requested testimonies and video recordings to investigate the unrest, which involved pro- and anti-government groups. This is not the first confrontation between these groups in The Hague, evidencing previous tensions.

Riots in The Hague. Photo @Patrioticos_RD

The Netherlands is home to around 25,000 eritreans, according to official figures. However, these tensions between groups are not new, with similar incidents occurring in the past, such as the previous year, when there were stabbings before a celebration for Eritrea's independence.