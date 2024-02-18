Here is the new Aprilia

The first technical details of the new Aprilia RS-GP24 they had already glimpsed each other during the pre-season tests held in Sepang, but on the evening of Lusail (where the second session will take place tomorrow and Tuesday 19 February) the Noale company showed up in full force, revealing the actual livery of the motorbike with which the Spanish duo formed by Aleix Espargarò and Maverick Viñales will hit the track this year.

Especially aerodynamic innovations

Unlike the 2023 RS-GP, with which Espargarò won three races, contributing to the Venetian manufacturer's 5th place in the final standings, this year's bike features a predominantly black livery, with a few touches of red. An aesthetic change therefore evident but at the same time not overwhelming, with technical-aerodynamic evolutions visible and aimed at further improving the results achieved in the last two years.

“The growth we have shown over the last few seasons has been incredible – he has declared I will spreadin Aprilia since 2017 – I am proud to be part of this project that I have always defined as my second family. In 2024 we will have to take another step forwardlast year we lacked the consistency to fight until the end but we still have proved to be a tough opponent for everyone. It won't be easy because, even if it seemed impossible, the level of MotoGP has increased further. I feel ready, physically and mentally, and I believe in the work of the Aprilia guys.”

“Our 2023 ended with growth and I want to continue this trend – added the compatriot Viñales, ready for his fourth season in Noale and still hunting for his first success – the feeling with the team is excellent, during the winter break I prepared obsessively and I have faith in the work of Aprilia Racing. If we continue to set ourselves the goal of extracting the most from our technical package every weekend, the results will come accordingly. The first tests confirmed the very high level of the championship, practically every rider and every bike on the grid has the chance to fight for the podium. This makes the challenge even more interesting.”