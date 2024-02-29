Square Enix wants to know from fans what kind of remake Of Chrono Trigger they would like. We are talking about one of the most famous Japanese role-playing games ever, released in 1995 for Super Nintendo.
The request was made directly by Yoshinori Kitasethe director of the original, who during the latest episode of the My Perfect Console podcast, hosted by Simon Parkin, asked fans what they think would be the best way for the development team to approach a remake of Chrono Trigger, also thinking about the modern audience.
No real announcement, but…
Kitase spoke of three possible paths to follow: a conversion, a graphic remastering or a remake of the size of Final Fantasy VII Remake. Parkin then shared his point of view, stating that he appreciated what Nintendo did with the remake of The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening. Kitase thanked him, calling his advice great.
Kitase is currently busy with the remake of Final Fantasy VII, of which the second chapter, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, has just been released. Who knows if the request relating to Chrono Trigger was just a suggestion or if there is something more concrete behind it. After all, we are talking about one of the most famous Japanese role-playing games in history, so it wouldn't be so strange if at a certain point Square Enix decided to revive it in some way.
