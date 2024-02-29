Square Enix wants to know from fans what kind of remake Of Chrono Trigger they would like. We are talking about one of the most famous Japanese role-playing games ever, released in 1995 for Super Nintendo.

The request was made directly by Yoshinori Kitasethe director of the original, who during the latest episode of the My Perfect Console podcast, hosted by Simon Parkin, asked fans what they think would be the best way for the development team to approach a remake of Chrono Trigger, also thinking about the modern audience.