Querétaro, Qro.- Elements of the firefighters rescued a two minors old who had been trapped in a mechanical gameon the Fair Livestock International Queretaro this Thursday.

The user of Twitter @dan_castorena, spread a brief video in which two are appreciated children on high of a mechanical game aboard a basket, while it was hanging some 10 meters high.

In the same clip you can see two fire rescuers approaching the children using a telescopic ladder to lower them.

“children get stuck at the Querétaro fair. Authorities are maneuvering to lower them,” published the Internet user who also tagged Governor Mauricio Kuri to spread the emergency situation.

The minors were in the mechanical game about an hourwhile elements Firemen They arrived at the site and maneuvered to help them and lower them with a ladder.

Fortunately the rescue was successful and the children were able to step on land again safe and sound, with nothing more than the fright and impatience to go down.

In another video, it is noted how a firefighter approaches minors and extends his hand to get them out of the mechanical game.

Regarding the failure that caused the mechanical game to get stuck, there was no further information.

will be the authorities the in charge of determine any sanction and preventive measures to the operating company of the mechanical attractions.

With information from El Universal.