Death | Statistics Finland: Almost 400 more corona deaths were recorded last year than the year before

in Finland there were almost 400 more people who died from the coronavirus last year compared to 2020, says the Finnish Statistical Center in its release on Friday.

In 2021, 952 people died of the coronavirus, of which 539 were men and 413 were women. The coronavirus disease was also involved in influencing the death of more than 200 people other than the basic cause of death in the statistics.

However, the years 2020 and 2021 are not comparable, because the coronavirus epidemic in Finland started in March 2020. The year 2021 was thus the first full epidemic year.

The men who died of the coronavirus disease were younger than the women. According to the release, the median age was 80 years, 77 for men and 84 for women.

In the year In 2021, the most deaths were in the 85–89 age group. The oldest people who died of the coronavirus disease were over 100 years old.

133 people under the age of 65 died, which was 91 more than the previous year. More than 70 percent of those who died under the age of 65 were men.

No children died from the coronavirus disease. The youngest person who died belonged to the 20-24 age group.

Although the majority of those who died from the coronavirus disease were elderly, the number of those who died in 2021 were younger than the previous year. Of those who died of the coronavirus disease in 2021, less than a fifth had turned 90 years old, while in 2020 a quarter were over 90 years old. In 2021, almost 80 percent of those who died from the coronavirus disease had reached the age of 70.