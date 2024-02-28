For the now famous Pandoro Gate case, the strategy of the digital entrepreneur's lawyers is clear. A new piece adds to the previous ones. According to reports, in fact, Chiara Ferragni he would ask the cancellation of the one million euro fine imposed for the alleged misleading advertising of Christmas sweets made with Balocco. Pandori showed solidarity, given that a donation was planned to the pediatric hospital in Turin, the Regina Margherita.

Through a formal deed filed with the TAR of Lazio, Chiara Ferragni has asked for the one million euro fine to be cancelled. Two administrative appeals were brought forward, to eliminate the provision against his companies, Fenice and Tbs Crew, for which the Antitrust “punished” the influencer for the Pink Christmas con Balocco initiative.

A hearing to evaluate what happened should be held by June. The digital entrepreneur, in the famous apology video, had taken responsibility for donate more money to charity to the hospital facility.

On that occasion, in the repentance video that immediately went viral, he said: “If the final fine is, as I hope, lower than that decided by Agcom, the difference will be added to the million euros“.

In the meantime, however, Chiara Ferragni has asked for that one million euro fine to be completely cancelled. If her appeal is accepted, the influencer, as promised, should donate the entire amount to the hospital.

It's definitely not an easy period for the influencer. Since he participated in Sanremo, many things started to go wrong. First with her husband Fedez, from whom she seems to have separated forever, and then also on a work level.

Now the last word rests with the judges, who will have to analyze in depth the documentation presented by the digital entrepreneur's lawyers. They will decide whether the fine must be paid or whether it must be reduced or even cancelled.

