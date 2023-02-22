On the occasion of a gala evening, the digital entrepreneur showed off the same dress already worn by Belen Rodriguez

Clare Ferragni is without a doubt one of the most talked about characters of the latter period. Over the last few hours, the name of the digital entrepreneur has returned to occupy the pages of the main gossip newspapers. This time, however, her alleged crisis with Fedez has nothing to do with it and the reason is another. Let’s find out together what it is.

Chiara Ferragni copied Belen Rodríguez? Yesterday evening the digital entrepreneur was the protagonist of a gala evening held in the center of Milan where she participated together with her sisters and her father. In addition to the absence of Fedez, what did not go unnoticed was undoubtedly the wonderful look sported by the fashion blogger.

For her special gala evening, Chiara Ferragni chose to wear a wonderful suit which bears the signature of Ermanno Scervino. In detail, it is a dress characterized by the presence of crystals and two side slits showing the legs.

To the dress studded with diamonds which bears the signature of Ermanno Scervino, the digital entrepreneur has decided to combine a pair of sandals with stiletto heels together with the jewels belonging to her collection.

Of the wonderful look with which Chiara Ferragni presented herself at a gala event organized last night in Milan, not a detail went unnoticed. What is it about? The same suit it was in fact worn by Belen Rodriguez during the last episode of Hyenas of 2022. For that occasion, in fact, the Argentine showgirl chose to wear Ermanno Scervino’s dress model.

Without a shadow of a doubt, Chiara Ferragni managed to shine and get people talking last night. The look it was accompanied, moreover, by a smooth fold that highlighted his new haircut, the bob.