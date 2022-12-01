Clare Ferragni perfectly embodies the concept of influencer. With its 28 million followers it holds the record on the Instagram platform. Today she is a successful entrepreneur thanks to her fashion brand. Married to the rapper Fedezthe two also have two wonderful children.

Chiara is a true style icon and is often criticized on social media when she shows off looks with very expensive accessories that not everyone can afford. A bit like what happened a few days ago when the influencer and entrepreneur posted a photo in the elevator while she accompanied her son Leone to school.

What stood out to the eye was her huge black purse. It is a designer accessory Saint Laurent. A maxi black shopping bag with the new logo of the French fashion house in the centre. The cost? on the website it is set at 3,900 euros.

In short, an accessory that not everyone can afford. Needless to say, there have been several unkind comments towards her. Yet Chiara also showed herself to be very close to an important topic such as the violence against women.

On the occasion of the world day against violence on 25 November, Chiara wrote a long message on social media addressing not only the issue of physical violence, but also that of psychological violence.

“In addition to the physical violence that we are all accustomed to recognizing and condemning, there are other types of violence that we women experience almost daily. Psychological violence, for example, is much more subtle and much more difficult to recognize“, he pointed out in his stories. “I think that almost all women have suffered psychological violence at least once. We never justify those who try to put limits on us, those who try to belittle us on a daily basis, those who try not to make us feel enough, those who don’t really want our freedom, those who want to keep us in a cage. And let’s trust the people who want to protect us instead, they want to see us happy because they are the ones we have to be close to“- he wrote.