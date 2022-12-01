Baza: a veteran who fought in the 9th company in Afghanistan died near Kherson

Veteran Alexander Artemiev, who fought as part of the famous 9th company in Afghanistan, died near Kherson. This is reported by Baza in its Telegram-channel.

A 56-year-old Russian in August volunteered for a special military operation (SVO) zone. According to relatives, Arseniev did not want to watch how young boys “die” in Ukraine and wanted to protect them.

He was sent to the Kherson direction. On September 30, during one of the battles, a tank shell flew into his trench. Arseniev wanted to save his comrade, but a fragment hit him in the back. A colleague was wounded in the arm, and an Afghan was killed. The rescued comrade told Arsenyev’s family about his death.

The body of an Afghan veteran was taken to Moscow and buried. He was presented to the Order of Courage.

Artemiev, who died near Kherson, served in Afghanistan since 1984, but shortly before the battle for Hill 3234, his service ended and he returned home, Baza notes.

The Battle of Hill 3234, one of the most famous episodes of the war in Afghanistan, began on January 7, 1988. Then the Afghan Mujahideen launched an attack on the heights in order to open access to the Gardez-Khost road.

The 9th company consisted of 39 people, they were opposed by 200 to 400 Mujahideen, but the Soviet soldiers completed their task – the enemy failed to break through to the road and interrupt the movement of convoys. In the 9th company, six people were killed, another 28 were wounded. Losses of the attacking side are unknown.

In 2005, director Fyodor Bondarchuk made the film “9th Company” about the battles at height 3234, starring Alexei Chadov, Artur Smolyaninov and Konstantin Kryukov. The plot of the picture differed in many respects from real events, for which it was criticized.