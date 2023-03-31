Funds and Serie A, the game is not over yet. In fact, it just started again. The interest of private individuals was the highlight of the Lega assembly menu. “Regarding the expressions of interest, the Board has been instructed to find a financial advisor for further study of these proposals. Financing or private equity? Both will be evaluated, there are those who favor one and those who favor the other”. This is the summary made by the president of the Lega, Lorenzo Casini, at the end of the meeting with the clubs. In all, there would be 9 interested subjects. The Lega Council, on the other hand, will choose a shortlist of three possible consultants and then the decision on the choice of the subject to be entrusted to will be taken in the next assembly on 24 April.

Another choice to which the next shareholders’ meeting will be called is the one on the creation of a Lega radio channel: “There was a discussion and it was decided to complete the preliminary investigation and then vote in the meeting. There were two offers that however they are to be investigated. Some are more convinced and some are less. Also in the light of what the announcement will be like, we will return to the assembly”. By the way, the call for TV rights will be published by May. The League has also renewed the agreement for next season with the Ice agency for the promotion of Made in Italy (it will bring in 8 million) and allocated 110 thousand euros in favor of Ukraine. Finally, Casini confirms that next year a championship round will be played on 30 December. “The fear of a tight schedule belongs to everyone, even us.”