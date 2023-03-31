Public transport | Vantaa found out if the tram could be replaced with a superbus

According to the report, if Vantaa were to replace the tram with a superbus, the arrangement would be more expensive for the city and fewer passengers would travel with the superbus.

In Vantaa the report on whether the construction of the tramway could be replaced by a superbus has been updated. In the report, a superbus means a two-articulated electric bus operating in its own lane, which could accommodate 130 passengers.

The presentation on the construction of the tram will be decided in Vantaa during the spring.

The passenger capacity of the Superbus would be 70 percent of the capacity of the tram, the city of Vantaa says in its press release. In 2050, approximately 32,000 passengers per day would board the Superbus, i.e. 70 percent of the number of passengers on the trolleybus.

According to the report, a superbus would be more useful than a regular bus but less useful than a tram.

Superbus would bring investments, new residents and jobs to Vantaa more than a regular bus but less than a tram. A superbus would also be more upscale and smoother than a regular bus. However, a tram would be even better than a superbus.

Superbuses are wider than trams, so trees should be cleared from their path, for example, and walking and cycling routes should be narrowed.

The report estimates that a superbus would be more expensive for Vantaa than a tram, as the state has not supported bus systems in the past, the release says.

The report on the superbus was commissioned by the council.