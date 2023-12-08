Carlo Ancelotti He is one of the most admired and coveted technicians in the world of football. The Italian, current coach of Real Madrid, also monopolizes the transfer market.

While the Brazil National Team waits for Ancelotti to arrive in the middle of the year to take charge of the National Team, rumors are emerging about other possibilities for the coach.

The most recent news comes from England, where the media indicated that Carlo Ancelotti would be Manchester United’s target.

Carlo Ancelotti, coach of Real Madrid.

According to Express, United would not continue with Erik ten Hag and the one pointed out is the Italian. Apparently there is already an offer on the table.

Ancelotti not only has the possibility of going to coach Brazil, but also of extending his contract with Real Madrid, something that has not been finalized. This expires in June 2024.

A few weeks ago there were other press rumors that linked United, but the version is gaining strength again now at the end of the year. At the time it was also said that the Canadian National Team was interested in the coach.

PABLO ROMERO

Editor of EL TIEMPO

