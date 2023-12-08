Tigers and Cougars They faced each other last Thursday, December 7, 2023, on the field of the Olimpico Universitario stadium. With a goal from Jesús Angulo in the second half, the current Mexican soccer champions beat those led by Antonio 1-0: ‘Turco’ Mohamed, who are now forced to beat Tigres by at least two goals difference.
An extremely complicated mission, taking into account that, since Uruguayan strategist Robert Dante Siboldi took the reins of the feline team, Tigres has not lost a single game playing at home.
Although Nico Ibañez has managed to replace André-Pierre Gignac in the first leg matches of this league, the Frenchman’s presence is essential in kill-or-be-killed matches, which is why his fans worry, wondering if they will be able to count or not with the presence of the Frenchman next Sunday.
Everything seems to indicate that yes, Gignac is in good condition and that he will be at the disposal of Robert Dante Siboldi for the second leg of the semifinals for the Mexican championship. The one who did not have the same luck was the Colombian Luis Quiñones, who still cannot train as well as his teammates.
Tigres will line up with Nahuel Guzmán in goal, Javier Aquino as a right winger, Samir Caetano and Guido Pizarro in the center; Jesús Angulo on the left side. In the midfield it is most likely that we will see Rafa Carioca and Juan Pablo Vigón, open Fernando Gorriarán and Diego Lainez, while in attack there will be Sebastián Córdova and André-Pierre Gignac, who everything indicates would return to the starting lineup next Sunday, December 10.
Pumas, for its part, will play with Julio González, Lisandro Magallán, Nathan Silva, Adrián Aldrete, Jesús Rivas, Ulises Rivas, Jesús Molina, Robert Ergas, César Huera, Gabriel Fernández, and ‘Toto’ Salvio.
