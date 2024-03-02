Mexican Carin León and American country singer Kane Brown sThey came together for the song 'The one', an “incredible fusion of genres”, The 'According to Whom' singer's office reported this Saturday.

“This fascinating musical encounter between two giants, representatives of Mexican music and country music respectively, has become one of the most praised and talked about songs thanks to its incredible fusion of genres,” Carín León's agency detailed in a statement. .

Precisely, the office highlights that Kane Brownknown for songs like 'Thanks God' or 'Heaven', “was accompanying León during the night he reached a milestone by conquering with his music one of the most emblematic venues in country music, the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville.” , In U.S.A.

Carín León and Kane Brown. Instagram photo

“A feat that underlines the versatility and international reach of Carin León, consolidating him as a prominent figure in the current music scene,” the information added.

Besides, celebrated that Carín León has reached number 1 on Billboard's Regional Mexican Airplay with the single 'ALCH SI', with Grupo Frontera.

In this song, the office explained, “it harmoniously combines country rhythms with Mexican sounds, where the accordion becomes the protagonist of this song, in which they express their sadness for their past relationships.”

Carín León. Instagram photo

He highlighted that said single also reached first position on Monitor Latino Colombia.

The office also announced that Carin Leon “Very soon he will embark on a new adventure by participating in the Coachella 2024 festival and in the outstanding Stagecoach music lineup, positioning himself as the first Spanish-speaking artist to participate in both events simultaneously.”

Carin Leon already has proven hits with reggaeton or urban pop stars, such as Camilo, Reik, or Maluma, and with the best of the Mexican scene, such as Grupo Firme or Grupo Frontera, as well as outstanding collaborations with key names on the Spanish scene such as C. Tangana or Pablo Alborán.

The singer, born in the city of Hermosillo, state of Sonoranorthwest of the country, is one of the most important Mexican artists of his generation and one of those responsible for the rise of contemporary Mexican music to the top of the world charts.

