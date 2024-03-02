One of the most attractive and anticipated duels this weekend, Blue Cross versus Chivasquickly leaned towards the local side, since just after 35 minutes they were already winning 3-0 thanks to a double from Uriel Antunawho this week apologized to the rojiblanco club for a controversial Clausura 2023 celebration.
The Machine has been totally superior to the Sacred Flock in the Aztec stadiumbecause just after six minutes they went to the front with a goal from the Argentine Lorenzo Faravelliwho received the ball on the edge of the area to beat the goalkeeper Raul Rangel. Already at 26', the Argentine Carlos Rotondi He sent a cross into the area that El Brujo connected to make it 2-0, fulfilling his promise, since after naturally celebrating his goal, he raised his hands asking for forgiveness from the Guadalajara club.
As if that were not enough, after five minutes came the winger's double, after a great play by Angel Sepúlveda on the right leaving behind with great ease Leonardo Sepulveda to remove the bully diagonal that Antuna connected by getting ahead of Antonio Briseno. Unlike his first goal, in the celebration the World Cup player took out a shirt with the number '14' in honor of Jose Armandothe fan boy who no longer wanted to continue with his chemotherapies and who is a great fan of the celestial painting.
With this adverse score, it seems unlikely that Guadalajara will be able to come back and, above all, give minutes to Javier Hernandezwho was expected to be able to step onto the court of the Aztec stadium to play a few minutes.
