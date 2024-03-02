Uriel Antuna decided not to celebrate against Guadalajara because of his red and white past. pic.twitter.com/qvV82wHD68 — Goals and Figures (@golesycifras) March 3, 2024

As if that were not enough, after five minutes came the winger's double, after a great play by Angel Sepúlveda on the right leaving behind with great ease Leonardo Sepulveda to remove the bully diagonal that Antuna connected by getting ahead of Antonio Briseno. Unlike his first goal, in the celebration the World Cup player took out a shirt with the number '14' in honor of Jose Armandothe fan boy who no longer wanted to continue with his chemotherapies and who is a great fan of the celestial painting.