Meghan Markle and prince harry Dukes of Sussexhave been in the eye of the hurricane for a long time after the strong statements they made about the British monarchy, and even because of the rumors that haunt them about a marital crisis.

Speculations about the youngest son of the King Charles III and Diana Princess of Wales was on the brink of divorce with the exactriz they began to monopolize social networks and the media.

However, it also began to emerge that the wife of King Carlos III, Camilla Parkerqueen consort, is afraid that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be separated by certain statements that have to do with Harry.

The news that allegedly Prince Harry is not at his best with the protagonist of ‘suit‘ caused a stir in millions of people around the world, because the duke always defended Markle from the beginning of their romance, even from their own family.

A few months ago, Prince Harry released his autobiographical book, ‘Spare‘, which was a bomb due to the secrets that the younger brother of William of Wales revealed, including the fact that he did not support the relationship of the queen consort with his father for having been ‘the other’, the one who destroyed the marriage that Carlos III had with Lady Diana.

Apparently the Duke of Sussex had a horrible relationship with Camilla Parkerand everything got worse when they shared the same roof, since he always opposed their relationship, which would have caused the queen consort to fear about the possible divorce of her stepson with Meghan Markle.

Some media say that if Harry ends up divorcing the 41-year-old artist, he could return to his royal duties, something that Parker does not like at all and is therefore afraid that the separation will occur.

And it is that presumably, the queen prefers to keep the duke away from the royal family, since he could continue with his intrigues within the Buckingham Palace and this time without any restrictions.

However, it has also emerged that King Carlos III does want his youngest son to rejoin the monarchy.

Join our channel and receive Show News on WhatsApp