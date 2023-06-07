At least 12 flights scheduled for this Tuesday (June 6) and Wednesday (June 7) were canceled

Luís Eduardo Magalhães International Airport, in Salvador (BA), suspended its activities on the night of this Tuesday (June 6, 2023). In a statement from vinci airportswhich manages the airport, the company claims that “Salvador Airport has suspended takeoffs and landings due to operational restrictions”without detailing the problems. On the airport’s website, at 22:17, there were 12 canceled flights. They were initially scheduled for tonight and early morning on Wednesday (7.jun.2023) and were destined for Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo, Brasília and Paraíba. Azul Linhas Aéreas also informed in a note that “due to the collapse of the beaconing system [iluminação] from Salvador Airport, had to change 3 flights and cancel another 5″, but stated that it is providing the necessary service to passengers. Latam, on the other hand, confirmed that the problem occurred in the beaconing system and said that “affected passengers will be re-accommodated” is that “this is a fact totally beyond their control”. Gol reported that the beaconing was down due to “heavy rain” and that 19 flights were canceled and another 4 were switched to other airports. “All impacted passengers are being treated in accordance with the rules of the regulatory body,” said the company. O Power360 also contacted Vinci Airports and is waiting for a response. The space is open for demonstrations.