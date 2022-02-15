Activision and his studies have been in the eye of the storm for several months and employees have strongly criticized the company’s policy, even taking significant measures to protect their interests.

Now, the question of crunch.

As recently reported by MP1stsome developers of call of Duty talked about their experiences with the crunch while working on the franchise, specifically in Treyarch.

Kate Anderson, part of Activision’s QA, spoke on Twitter about the matter, stating that it could be up to 14 hours of work per day during the development of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.

Meanwhile, Jessica Gonzalez, a former quality assurance tester at Treyarch and Blizzard Entertainment, also talked about similar experiences while developing Call of Duty: Black Ops 3, which saw 14-hour work weeks quite often. Interestingly, Gonzalez also talked about the PS3 and Xbox 360 versions of the game and how trying to run the game on older consoles was like that. “terrible” from “break entire builds“Gonzalez also said that the development of the game was”so back“that Treyarch had to cancel the entire campaign on older generation machines.

Activision had us doing 14 hours days for blops 3 and we were so behind we had to scrap the entire campaign for old gen? – Jessica Gonzalez? #WeAreGWA #ABetterABK (@_TechJess) February 11, 2022

This content is hosted on an external platform, which will only display it if you accept targeting cookies. Please enable cookies to view.

Manage cookie settings

It was abysmal it broke entire builds – Jessica Gonzalez? #WeAreGWA #ABetterABK (@_TechJess) February 11, 2022

This content is hosted on an external platform, which will only display it if you accept targeting cookies. Please enable cookies to view.

Manage cookie settings

At Treyarch one evening 5 mins before clock out they said? We need everyone to stay until 3am? mind you we were sitting on a broken build blocked all day so not only did we waste a working day but we ended up crunching that entire day into a few hours what a shit show that was. https://t.co/5B9HN5cpvc – Jessica Gonzalez? #WeAreGWA #ABetterABK (@_TechJess) February 11, 2022

This content is hosted on an external platform, which will only display it if you accept targeting cookies. Please enable cookies to view.

Manage cookie settings

Crunch is a widespread problem in the industry, but while it’s not surprising that a franchise like Call of Duty is so demanding on its developers, it’s disappointing that it isn’t handled best by Activision. Microsoft is in the process of acquiring Activision Blizzard, so hopefully this is an area that will be looked into in the future.

Source: Gamingbolt.