Cyberpunk 2077 could finally be coming to next-gen (current gen?). In fact, an advertisement has appeared online that mentions one demo for PS5 and Xbox Series X | S Cyberpunk 2077. Additionally, the game is categorized as Optimized for Xbox Series X | S on the Xbox Store.

As you can see in the image below, the Cyberpunk 2077 PS5 and Xbox Series X | S demo was “unveiled” via a Spanish-language advertisement. The advert indicates the availability.

Cyberpunk 2077 commercial

Also, as pointed out via Twitter by Verge’s Tom Warren, on Xbox Series X | S Cyberpunk 2077 appears as optimized for the two next generation consoles.

Obviously, it is easy to link this information to the live stream that will air this afternoon, at 16:00 Italian time, during which CD Projekt RED will talk about Cyberpunk 2077. For the moment all we have discovered is just an unofficial leak, so we have nothing else to do but wait for the event of the Polish developers and hope that everything is confirmed.

A lot of console players have decided to wait for a next-gen upgrade PS5 and Xbox Series X | S before committing to Cyberpunk 2077, so it would be good news for many. Even more interesting would be the availability of the demo: being able to try first-hand the technical improvements introduced on the most recent consoles is certainly a very good thing and could convince many of the (potential) goodness of the game.