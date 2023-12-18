BYD's rise on the European market continues. The Chinese giant has launched its range of electric models in the Old Continent and among these also the compact BYD Dolphin, capable of capturing the attention of professionals to the point of earning the title of “Best Buy Car of Europe 2024” by Autobest. The Asian giant's model was selected by 31 journalists from as many European countries, who assigned 20,057 points, ranking it in first place ahead of 3 other finalists.

A deserved title

This is the first recognition from Autobest jury for a BYD model. “It was one of the most balanced Autobest competitions of the last ten years, but BYD Dolphin, an electric-only model, deservedly won the title” commented dan Vardie, president of BYD who wanted to highlight how the choice that fell on this model is linked to Dolphin's complete offer.

BYD Dolphin's strengths

The Autobest jurors they chose the Dolphin not just for comfort, the quality and the great driving experience, but they also appreciated the very spacious interior within the compact dimensions of the car. The affordable price, combined with the high level of warranty, the low cost per kilometre, the high level of standard equipment and its cutting-edge technological features also attracted the jury's attention.

The choice of jurors

The Autobest jury then explained it like this the reasons for his choice: “The BYD Dolphin is unbeatable when it comes to price/quality/range”, the report reads. Furthermore, the jurors praised the Dolphin's compact dimensions, combined with the wealth of interior space for passengers and the great dynamic driving experience, as well as the technology based on BYD's e-Platform 3.0. This platform integrates the engine and its components at the front and the batteries in the lower part of the floor, thus also guaranteeing excellent space on board. The Dolphin is 4.29 meters long and has a wheelbase of 2.70 metres, with a width of 1.77 meters and a height of 1.57 meters which makes it a model particularly devoted to aerodynamics, as also demonstrated by the front fascia openings reduced to a minimum.

The features of BYD Dolphin

On BYD Dolphin we find two drum cuts, 45 kWh or 60 kWh for a declared overall autonomy which in the latter case reaches 427 km. As regards charging times, depending on the battery, the B-segment compact car is compatible with charging infrastructures up to 88 kW with peaks of 100 kW (60 kW compatibility for the 44 kWh battery) in direct current and up to 11 kW in alternating current (7 kW for the smallest battery). In the top-of-the-range configuration, BYD Dolphin can recover from 30 to 80% of the travel range in 29 minutes.