Bergomi turns 60: “I was a Milan fan, okay? When I was rejected by Milan…”

On December 22nd, Beppe Bergomi will blow out 60 candles on his birthday cake. To celebrate the anniversary, the Gazzetta dello Sport offers an interview with Uncle on the pages of 'Sportweek', in which the former Inter captain talks about himself, starting from some historical photos of him. “That's my cousin Giorgio, he's holding the Milan flag, and the other is me, I was blond with curly hair. Yes, I was a Milan fan: well? Never had a problem saying it. My father was a Milan supporter, eighty percent of the people of Settlement supported Milan. Today there are around ten Italians at Inter: Dimarco was born an Inter fan, but what about the others? If it had been an illness, I would have been sick when Milan rejected me because I had rheumatism in my blood.”



“Dramas? Zero: I had no pain and above all I could continue playing football, with my friends and in the Settalese area. Then an observer, Pino Bussi, arrived from Treviglio and reported me to Inter: Juve and Milan also wanted me , especially Fanfulla, but I go to do an audition in Rogoredo and that's where it all begins, my career begins – Uncle Bergomi's story – I go home and tell my mother: “I'm going to Inter”. I liked everything about that environment, I felt my heart beating when Anselmo, the warehouse worker, handed me the bag. Six-stud shoes, shoes with rubber studs, sneakers: at Settalese I had a pair and they had to be enough for everything. And then the tracksuit, that nice heavy shirt. The warehouse worker says to me: “Please note, it should last you all year”. “Of course, God forbid,” and I had already run to my friends to show them everything.”





Bergomi: “I only hurt one opponent, without wanting to, Savicevic..”

The best Bergomi played with? “The speed technique that Ronaldo had is not from this planet, but the greatest was Lothar. Matthäus he said 'I win' and won. I only suggested that he make himself loved more, like Maradona, but he had another character.”

“Speaking of Diego, do you regret having “beaten” him too much?”, Bergomi is asked. “Yes, I wasn't gentle, especially with him. Once I elbowed him excessively. But I only really hurt one opponent, without wanting to: Savicevic feinted me and I hooked him…”.

Bergomi and World Italy

Beppe Bergomi talks about his World Cup with Italy starting from Spain '82: “There's no need to mention it, that Cup doesn't just belong to me. I won it with the recklessness of 18 years old: if it had happened as an adult, perhaps, I would have savored the journey I've made more. I also wanted to lift the 1990 Cup, at our home, as captain: the semi-final with Argentina is still the regret of a lifetime. The Neapolitans cheered for us, it's true, but in Rome it was different. It was magic. Having managed to play in the '98 World Cup is another pride, Cesare Maldini used the same words as Bearzot with me.”

