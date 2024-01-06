boris Pistorius' (SPD) announcement of the permanent stationing of a German brigade in Lithuania caused a surprise. For soldiers this means moving. The presence in the Baltics is intended to act as a deterrent, but the question still arises: Is the Bundeswehr really ready for such a project?

With the Lithuania Brigade, the Bundeswehr is entering new territory. In contrast to other foreign missions, such as those in Iraq or Mali, this stationing in Lithuania has no time limit. Defense Minister Pistorius caused an uproar with his spontaneous announcement in June. He promised a permanently stationed German combat brigade on NATO's eastern flank – a first in the history of the Bundeswehr. Especially with long-term missions, care must be taken not to rush them, but rather to offer the soldiers the best possible conditions for a long-term, trouble-free stay. Pistorius, together with Lithuania's defense minister, published a roadmap on outstanding issues last week. It doesn't provide any actual answers.