James Rodriguez He has not yet had his explosion in Sao Paulo, he has had good moments and other regular ones and he has been hampered again by a calf injury from which he seems to have recovered.

The Colombian was unable to finish 2023 in good shape, and had a vacation period in which he was very active on his social networks: he showed clips of his trip to Miami and his arrival in Colombia where he was training in a personalized way.

The good news is that James has already rejoined Sao Paulo and started training for the new season.

This was announced by the club itself with a publication in which it celebrates the return of the Colombian, with a photo of him with the team's clothing.

Sao Paulo's first official match of the year is scheduled for next January 20, valid for the Paulista tournament, against Santo André.

However, there is still expectation to know if James will stay in Sao Paulo, with whom he has a contract until 2025, or if an offer will finally arrive that makes him change his mind.

Meanwhile, there is uncertainty about the future of coach Dorival Junior, who is the main candidate to take over the Brazilian team, after the departure of Fernando Diniz.

PABLO ROMERO

SPORTS

