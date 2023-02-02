Header stealing time from Maximiano. All it takes is a flash for Gleison Bremer to stop Lazio and send Juventus to the semifinals of the Italian Cup, after weeks of passion at all levels. “This was one of the most important goals of my career. I’m happy because this is what mattered right now,” the former grenade told Mediaset.

“The last two games have gone badly, before this one we spoke to each other and said we had to think about the pitch, while the club deals with what happens off the field. We certainly need to recover, we are a high-level team , we need to score as many points as possible. What has changed? We talked to each other and we met again. Now we want to continue on this path”.