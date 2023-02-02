Lead singer of The Cardigans Nina Persson put up for sale a house in New York for $ 3.5 million

The lead singer of the famous Swedish band The Cardigans Nina Persson decided to get rid of housing in the United States. The singer put up a house in New York for sale for 3.5 million dollars (245.2 million rubles), reports new york post.

The facility is located in East Harlem. Persson purchased it in 2007 for $2 million. At the moment, the artist rents it out. In 2014, at home, he was on the cover of the Swedish version of Elle Décor magazine.

The area of ​​the house is about 390 square meters, it has six bedrooms and four bathrooms. The building is designed for two families. The first part has a garage, a gym and a laundry room, and the second part has a private entrance from the yard. The outside area of ​​65 square meters is attached to the house.

In December 2022, American actor and comedian Pete Davidson wanted to sell housing in New York. He put his Staten Island apartment up for sale, asking $1.3 million for the property. The housing area is almost 148 square meters, inside it has two bedrooms and three bathrooms.