It is no secret to anyone that the team Ineos It has not had a better year and its budget puts pressure on its riders to perform and fight for the big three.

It has not been possible in 2023, because Egan Bernal returns from his accident in 2022 and Geraint Thomas He has not responded to the captaincy.

Is there an option?

During the season there was talk of the option of hiring one of the greats: Remco Evenepoelbut that didn’t happen in the end.

The same champion of the 2022 Vuelta a España came out against the rumors and indicated that he was not leaving the Soudal Quick Step.

But Ineos is back on track and now there is talk that one of the current cycling heavyweights could be hired.

Is about Tadej Pogacar, the UAE Emirates runner and star, perhaps the only one who can stand up to Jumbo Visma’s Jonas Vingegaard and Primoz Roglic.

Photo: Marco Bertorello. AFP

What is known is that the British squad contacted the representative of Pogacar, Alex Carera, who already knows the intentions of Ineos.

The big problem is that Pogacar has a contract with the UAE and it will be difficult for them to let go, although we can talk.

“If you are interested in Tadej you have to talk to him. UAE Emirates“Well, Pogacar has a current contract with them,” said the manager.

Pogacar is not a free person, he is the king of the UAE, the rider with whom they can fight for great victories, and they also have all the money to keep him on their team.

